Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,561 shares of company stock worth $2,569,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.