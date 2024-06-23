1,615 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

