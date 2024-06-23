Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $446.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

