Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 213,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 489,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $62.88 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

