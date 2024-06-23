Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,330,000 after buying an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 93,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

