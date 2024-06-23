PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PPL by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PPL by 13.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PPL by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.