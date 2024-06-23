StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.46. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In other news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.