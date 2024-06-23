Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Honda Motor Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
