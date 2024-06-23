Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

