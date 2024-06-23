Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $56.50 on Friday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.