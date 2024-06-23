Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

ALX opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $237.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 119.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

