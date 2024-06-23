Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $62,387,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,231.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 694,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after purchasing an additional 642,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 371,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

