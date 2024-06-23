Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 9,789 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of First Busey worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,517.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,348 shares of company stock valued at $47,993. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

