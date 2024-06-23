Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.71 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after buying an additional 246,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after buying an additional 157,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $59,261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

