Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $44.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Natural by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 212,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northwest Natural by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Northwest Natural by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 88,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.