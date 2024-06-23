Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,006,000 after buying an additional 138,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

