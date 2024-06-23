Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOMB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after purchasing an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

