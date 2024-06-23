Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $114.09 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

