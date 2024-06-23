Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $0.82 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 926,564 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.