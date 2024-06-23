Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after buying an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $81.86 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKR

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.