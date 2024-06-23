Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 29,286 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 380,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 527,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

ZWS stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 604,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,408,291. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.