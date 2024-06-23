Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Legend Biotech

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,982,000 after buying an additional 148,855 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Legend Biotech by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 293,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Legend Biotech by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.