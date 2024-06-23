Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of LEGN stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.09.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
