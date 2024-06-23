2,059 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $221,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $100.47 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

