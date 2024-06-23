Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 17.6% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

