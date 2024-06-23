Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 18,793 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $11.46 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

