American International Group Inc. Sells 9,973 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,711,000 after buying an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

