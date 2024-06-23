American International Group Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,373,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,246,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 621,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,944 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

