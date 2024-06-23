Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.