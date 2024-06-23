Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after purchasing an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Banco Santander by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

