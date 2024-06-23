Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 160,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

