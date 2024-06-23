Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $86,389.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 469,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

