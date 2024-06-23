Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

