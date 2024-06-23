Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

