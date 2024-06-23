Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

