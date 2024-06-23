Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Gap Up to $24.82

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $25.32. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 253,781 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

