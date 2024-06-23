CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
