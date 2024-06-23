SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 607,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 314,627 shares.The stock last traded at $99.29 and had previously closed at $99.24.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 347.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,244 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,560.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

