Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.89 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 629,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,022,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $90,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $35,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.