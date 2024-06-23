BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.57

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.57 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 201824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

