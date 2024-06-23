Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 1.1%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. 266,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,896,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

