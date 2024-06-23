Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $62.28. Approximately 1,148,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,326,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Block by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Block by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Block by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

