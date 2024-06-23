Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.57. 474,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,535,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,719,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 1,437,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after buying an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $86,227,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,060,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after buying an additional 105,277 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

