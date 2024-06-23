Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31. 2,427,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,137,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

ACHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

