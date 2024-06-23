Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading Up 0.2%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $179.11 and last traded at $178.89. Approximately 495,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,240,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -352.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

