QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. 1,971,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,047,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 4.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

