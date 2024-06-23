AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 8,685,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 37,802,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

