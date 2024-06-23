3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $102.06. Approximately 1,452,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,530,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.