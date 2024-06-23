Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.12 and last traded at $40.13. 5,375,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,661,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $851,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

