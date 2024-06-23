Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $52.93. 1,862,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,308,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.