Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.72 and last traded at $73.92. Approximately 2,502,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,929,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

