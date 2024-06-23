Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 1.5%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $232.83 and last traded at $236.51. Approximately 3,188,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 5,706,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

